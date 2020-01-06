The Spun

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts Decides On Senior Bowl Invitation

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts taking on Baylor.WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners before a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts will be back playing football in Alabama at the end of the month, as the Oklahoma quarterback has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

The Heisman Trophy finalist will play in the NFL showcase game on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Hurts will be back in the state after spending the first three seasons of his college career with the Crimson Tide.

Hurts is one of the biggest gets in recent Senior Bowl history.

The Oklahoma quarterback is arguably the biggest name to play in the game since Tim Tebow did in 2010.

Hurts is among five quarterbacks to accept an invitation.

Hurts is coming off a season at Oklahoma in which he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added 1,298 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.


