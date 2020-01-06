Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts Decides On Senior Bowl Invitation

Jalen Hurts will be back playing football in Alabama at the end of the month, as the Oklahoma quarterback has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

The Heisman Trophy finalist will play in the NFL showcase game on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Hurts will be back in the state after spending the first three seasons of his college career with the Crimson Tide.

Hurts is one of the biggest gets in recent Senior Bowl history.

The Oklahoma quarterback is arguably the biggest name to play in the game since Tim Tebow did in 2010.

Former #Alabama & #Oklahoma QB @JalenHurts makes his triumphant return to the state after accepting his invite to the @seniorbowl.

Obviously, Hurts is sure to draw a crowd & could be the biggest star in Mobile since some left-hander from Florida made his appearance a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/SXXssnzgzH — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) January 6, 2020

Hurts is among five quarterbacks to accept an invitation.

5 QBs confirmed for 2020 Senior Bowl so far:

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jordan Love, Utah State

Shea Patterson, Michigan

Steven Montez, Colorado

Anthony Gordon, Wash. State Still holding spots for Joe Burrow & Justin Herbert (and presumably one more). — Creg Stephenson (@CregStephenson) January 6, 2020

Hurts is coming off a season at Oklahoma in which he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added 1,298 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.