Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai Reportedly Makes Decision On Future

Oklahoma’s quarterback room will have some nice depth in 2020, according to the latest report from The Athletic.

Sooners four-star quarterback Tanner Mordecai will reportedly return to the program and compete for the starting job with Spencer Rattler.

Rattler, a five-star freshman, played at the end of the Peach Bowl loss to LSU.

The Athletic’s Jason Kersey first reported the news.

Update: I’m told Tanner Mordecai has decided to return to OU and compete with Spencer Rattler for the QB job in 2020. Needless to say, it was important for the #Sooners to keep him. https://t.co/vqYVKers2I — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 3, 2020

Oklahoma is losing quarterback Jalen Hurts to the NFL.

Both Rattler and Mordecai are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in Norman ahead of the 2020 season.

Oklahoma opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State.