Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai Reportedly Makes Decision On Future

Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai during a 2019 game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 07: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai #15 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 70-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s quarterback room will have some nice depth in 2020, according to the latest report from The Athletic.

Sooners four-star quarterback Tanner Mordecai will reportedly return to the program and compete for the starting job with Spencer Rattler.

Rattler, a five-star freshman, played at the end of the Peach Bowl loss to LSU.

The Athletic’s Jason Kersey first reported the news.

Oklahoma is losing quarterback Jalen Hurts to the NFL.

Both Rattler and Mordecai are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in Norman ahead of the 2020 season.

Oklahoma opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Missouri State.


