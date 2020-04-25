A few minutes ago, the Philadelphia Eagles surprised the NFL world when they took former Oklahoma signal-caller Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick. In doing so, they helped the Sooners set a record that is going to be very tough to beat.

Oklahoma has now had quarterbacks taken in the first two rounds three seasons in a row. It’s the first time it’s ever happened in the history of the NFL Draft.

As a reminder, two years back, the Cleveland Browns took former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall. Last year, the Arizona Cardinals drafted former Sooners signal-caller Kyler Murray in the same slot. Now, Hurts has gone to the Eagles in the second round.

Why is it going to be so hard to beat? Quarterbacks usually take time to develop at the college level. Schools don’t usually pump out top NFL draft picks at the position on an annual basis.

So how did Oklahoma do it? Transfers. Mayfield, Murray and Hurts all transferred to the school after starting their collegiate careers elsewhere. Lincoln Riley has made Oklahoma a very attractive destination for quarterbacks who have potential and feel they need an opportunity.

Mayfield, in his first season, provided a spark for the Browns. But he regressed a bit in his second season. Murray, meanwhile, had a productive rookie season last year. Hurts is expected to enter the league as Carson Wentz’s backup.

It’ll be fun to watch the careers of all three. Perhaps there will come a day when all three start games on the same Sunday.