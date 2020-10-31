Look: Oklahoma State Pulls Questionable Move On Texas Field Goal

Oklahoma State employed a pretty devious strategy on Saturday night.

In the third quarter of the No. 6 Cowboys matchup with Texas, Oklahoma State put a bunch of vertical yellow lines on the video board behind the end zone in attempt to distract the Longhorn’s kicker from seeing the uprights.

Oklahoma State tried to get Texas to miss the field goal by putting up yellow lines on the video board pic.twitter.com/Ac7wSVg56J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

With limited fans allowed in attendance, many football programs are looking for ways to give their team a proper home-field advantage. Seemingly, the idea was to have the effect of waving posters behind the basket when an opponent shoots free throws.

This just seems like straight up cheating, though.

Despite the distraction, the Texas kicker was able to knock it through and bring the Cowboys lead to just five.

How about all the fake yellow lines by Oklahoma State’s big board?!? pic.twitter.com/HGV2EQF8kE — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 31, 2020

While not technically illegal, it’d be surprising if the NCAA didn’t make a rule change soon if this type of thing continues. If not, expect a bunch of other team with behind-end-zone video boards to follow suit.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State still leads by five. This matchup is shaping up to have an exciting conclusion as the game goes into the final stretch.