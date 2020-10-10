Texas vs. Oklahoma has been a wild game so far, with plenty of mistakes on both sides of the ball. The Sooners may have just made one that will come back to haunt them later in the contest.

Before the first play of the second half, Oklahoma, for some strange reason, called timeout. The Sooners now only have two remaining for the rest of the second half.

To say that fans are miffed would be an understatement. It’s another mental error in a day full of them thus far.

Oklahoma burns a timeout on the very first play of the half — Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma just called a timeout with 15 minutes remaining in the 3rd qtr. — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma had three first-half turnovers, six first-half penalties, benched the QB and then used a timeout before the first play of the second half. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) October 10, 2020

Oklahoma took an early 10-0 lead but let Texas back into the game with turnovers. Spencer Rattler, who was benched in the first half for backup Tanner Mordecai, threw a bad interception and later fumbled the ball away. The score wound up being tied at halftime at 17-17.

Given the way Oklahoma has played down the stretch the past few weeks, the wasted timeout could come back to bite the Sooners. OU has blown leads to both Kansas State and Iowa State in the past two weeks.

It’s currently 24-17 Oklahoma early in the third. You can catch the game on FOX.