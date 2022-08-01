Old Lee Corso Video Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Lee Corso during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Few things in live television, if any, are more entertaining to watch than Lee Corso.

The longtime college football analyst has provided plenty of viral moments over the years on ESPN's College GameDay.

One particular moment is now going viral on social media in anticipation of the 2022 season.

Lee Corso has no filter, even on live television - that much is clear.

"Long live Lee Corso he the best part of College Gameday," one fan wrote.

"No one is safe from Lee Corso. Lol," another fan added.

"Lee Corso made NCAA games so live dawg they need to put the OG on NCAA 23," another fan suggested.

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season can't get here fast enough.