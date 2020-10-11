Upset Alert: Ole Miss Giving Alabama All It Can Handle

Here’s a phrase you don’t hear very often. A team coached by Nick Saban is getting torn to shreds defensively. It’s happening Saturday night in Oxford.

Ole Miss, coached by former Alabama assistant Lane Kiffin, is having its way with the Crimson Tide on offense through two quarters. Ole Miss has gained 308 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Quarterback Matt Corral is 11-of-16 for 148 yards with a touchdown. The Rebels have gained 160 yards on the ground as well.

Ole Miss’ only problem? The Rebels are having a tough time stopping the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss has taken the lead three times, only to see Alabama respond each time.

Still, college football fans are impressed with what Kiffin’s team is doing, to say the least.

Ole Miss has 21 points in the first half against No. 2 Alabama. That is the most points in a first half by an unranked opponent vs Alabama under Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/QVq8pLm8Gq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2020

Developing situation in Oxford. Ole Miss up 21-14 on No. 2 Alabama. Bama’s defense struggling to keep up with Kiffin’s tempo. Bad memories for Saban here. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 11, 2020

In 10 quarters, @Lane_Kiffin has already made the case to recruits everywhere as to why they should join @OleMissFB in the coming years. The Rebs are fun and soon will be highly relevant. Also, #BeatBama #hydr — Garrett McInnis (@GarrettMcInnis) October 11, 2020

Ole Miss with the lead! Lane Kiffin has his boys rolling!#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/Afn3yYztrA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 11, 2020

If Ole Miss can outplay Alabama in the second half they’d pull off easily the upset of the year in college football. Obviously, they still have a long way to go.

It’s 21-21 at the half. You can catch the second half on ESPN.