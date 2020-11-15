The Ole Miss Rebels got back in the win column on Saturday night, as Lane Kiffin’s program took down South Carolina at home, winning 59-42.

The game was an eventful one, with Lane Kiffin going viral for his epic touchdown celebration late in the second half. The Rebels connected on a deep bomb down the middle of the field. When Kiffin saw the pass get completed, he threw his clipboard up in the air.

ESPN captured it in an incredible moment.

Kiffin’s celebration wasn’t the only thing trending on social media, though. According to Saturday Down South, a Gamecocks staffer ripped the Ole Miss fan base.

From the report:

A South Carolina staff made serious accusations against Ole Miss fans following the Gamecocks’ 59-42 loss at Ole Miss. Jessica Jackson, the Director of On Campus Recruiting at South Carolina, tweeted late Saturday night that Ole Miss “fans are absolutely trash. It’s embarrassing how they have spit on us, thrown trash at us and even had a fan jump on the field and charge us. Disgusting place.”

Saturday Down South included a screenshot of the tweet.

It’s unclear what sparked the tweet, but this likely won’t be the last we hear about it.

South Carolina dropped to 2-5 on the season on Saturday. It’s been a frustrating season for the Gamecocks.