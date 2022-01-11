Only 7 College Bowl Games Were Sellouts This Season

For the last few weeks, the world of college football has debated the importance of bowl games now that the sport has fully embraced the College Football Playoff.

The latest indication of a problem with the current bowl system is that just seven of the 38 bowl games this year were sold out.

Three of those sellouts were the College Football Playoff games. The Orange Bowl between Alabama and Cincinnati, the Cotton Bowl between Georgia and Michigan and the national championship all unsurprisingly packed their respective stadiums.

However, only four other bowl games ended up selling out. Here’s what those contests were, per Stadium’s Brett McMurphy:

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida vs. UCF

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue

Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs. Houston

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah

7 of 38 bowl games this season sold out:

The lack of attendance at this year’s bowl games can be attributed to a number of factors other than just general apathy. A wave of the Omicron variant hit just before the postseason got into full swing, leading to a number of cancellations, in addition to general health and safety concerns.

In addition to COVID-19 issues, the 2021 bowl season was marred by a number of players opting out of their team’s bowl games. With so much focus placed on the playoff, many of the top NFL prospects chose to protect themselves from injury and sit out of their postseason matchups.

Regardless of the reasons, the low number of sellouts should still be a concern for college football’s power brokers. Only half of the New Year’s Six bowls sold out, which certainly isn’t a good sign for lesser games.

Calls for sweeping changes to the current bowl system have been mounting for the last few years. With the latest information from 2021, college football’s leaders would be wise to take a look at things as soon as this offseason.