Oregon Coach Has A Blunt Message For ESPN's 'College GameDay'

EUGENE, OREGON - APRIL 23: Head Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on before the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

No one had faith in Oregon after the Ducks' blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia in Week 1.

However, Oregon followed up its disastrous season opener with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington in Week 2, setting up an intriguing matchup with No. 12 BYU this Saturday afternoon.

ESPN's College GameDay crew was mostly in favor of BYU heading into the day. Only guest picker Luke Combs and Kirk Herbstreit sided with the Ducks. Those two were right.

Oregon ran BYU off the field in a 41-20 blowout that was a 38-7 ballgame in the third quarter. Now, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is letting ESPN hear all about it.

"@lukecombs Appreciate you Luke! Welcome in Eugene anytime!" said Lanning.

It's worth pointing out ESPN got the graphic wrong and Herbstreit picked the Ducks on Saturday morning.

"I think everyone forgot that Oregon still plays football after Week 1 when they got embarrassed by Georgia. Be careful. Autzen is still Autzen, and this defense with Dan Lanning is still real," said Herbstreit.

It's about time more people hop on the Oregon bandwagon. After all, the Ducks' only loss is to the No. 1 team in the nation which just so happened to be Lanning's and Bo Nix's Oregon debuts.

The Ducks take on Washington State in Pullman next Saturday.