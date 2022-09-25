Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 13: The Oregon Duck mascot is carried by the crowd against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium October 13, 2007 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded.

The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.

Bo Nix and Co. kept their composure, though. The Auburn transfer proceeded to lead an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown grab by tight end Cam McCormick to make it a 34-29 ball-game with 3:48 left in the final frame.

The Oregon defense then stopped the Washington State offense and forced a three-and-out on the following possession. A few plays later, Nix found Troy Franklin for a thrilling 50-yard touchdown pass. The Ducks took a 37-34 lead with one minute, 29 seconds left at that point.

Oregon widened its lead a few moments later when linebacker Mase Funa picked off Ward and took it to the house.

An unreal turn of events out in Pullman. Following a late touchdown from Washington State, Oregon escapes with the 44-41 victory.

Do you believe in miracles? Dan Lanning and the Ducks sure do.