Former College Football Star Reacts To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Saga

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This week's feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has sparked a lot of conversations in the college football world.

On Wednesday, Saban pretty much accused Texas A&M of buying its players. This led to Fisher calling Saban a "narcissist" the very next day.

Former Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux has made it abundantly clear that he isn't choosing a side when it comes to this situation.

On Thursday, the No. 5 overall pick tweeted, "Man I'm glad I went to Oregon."

Thibodeaux, a former five-star recruit, had interest from SEC schools like Alabama. At the end of the day, he wanted to take his talents to the Pac-12.

During an interview with Joel Klatt in January, Thibodeaux said he didn't play college football at Alabama because he had doubts about the education he would receive there.

"You know what I sat back and thought about? I sat back and said what world do I want to be a part of? I said if I go to Alabama, I’m going to win national championships, literally," Thibodeaux said. "But do I want to be a guy who’s known as a national championship winner or do I want to be a guy who’s known for being apart of the greatest organization in the world?

“What people don’t realize is that football is an American sport. So, no matter how great Alabama is, you only play football in America, Canada and a couple other places. But a brand like Nike, I mean, for me it was like what brand associations do I want to be tied to? For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard."

Thibodeaux obviously received a lot of heat for these comments. That being said, he won't be criticized for his tweet about the drama involving Fisher and Saban.