Look: College Football Stadium Lost Power Today

CORVALLIS, OR - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view the satdium during the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

With Oregon and Oregon State set to kick off in just a few hours, it appears the city of Corvallis is dealing with a major power outage.

Oregon State officially announced that most of its campus is without power. Reser Stadium, however, had its power restored.

"Corvallis area power outage has occurred," the official Twitter account for Oregon State announced. "Most of Corvallis campus without power. Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium. Stay tuned for social media updates on football game impacts."

This announcement from Oregon State has generated mixed responses.

"That's one way to get everyone to come out to the stadium, I guess," one person said.

"Well it’s nice to know they have their priorities straight in Corvallis," another person sarcastically wrote.

Kickoff for the "Civil War" is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

As of now, it's unclear if the kickoff time will change due to the power outage in Corvallis.