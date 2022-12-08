Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert Reveals 1 Major Wish

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert addressed the ever-evolving college landscape Wednesday.

Via The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, Emmert expressed his desire to keep college athletes from becoming professionals.

"I really, really hope it never occurs where college athletes are employees for their schools," Emmert said.

Per Bryan Fischer of FOX, Emmert also called on Congress to regulate NIL rules and payment for college players.

The NCAA announced in April that Emmert will step down by June 30, 2023. Board of Governors president Linda Livingstone said they'd like to hire his successor by January.

Tax returns show Emmert received nearly $3 million in compensation in 2020 despite taking a salary pay cut due to the pandemic.

For most of his 12-year tenure, players could not profit off their names or receive any payments. NIL has changed that reality, and there's likely no turning back.

The question probably isn't if, but how college players will get paid for their contributors down the line.