Pac-12 Issues Statement After Losing USC, UCLA

As expected, the Pac-12 is both "surprised" and "disappointed" by USC's and UCLA's decisions to leave the conference for the Big Ten.

Just moments ago, the supposed "Conference of Champions" released a statement to address Thursday's stunning college football news.

The statement says what you'd expect. However, it also includes an intriguing tidbit.

In the statement, the Pac-12 says it is looking forward to partnering with "current and potential members" in the future.

"While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we're confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future," the statement reads. "The Pac-12 is home to many of the world's best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States. We've long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we're unwavering in our commitment to extend that title. We will continue to develop new and innovative programs that directly benefit our member institutions, and we look forward to partnering with current and potential members to pioneer the future of college athletics together."

The Pac-12 can spin it however it likes; the conference is a dead man walking.

It's probably only a matter of time before programs like Oregon and Washington bolt for other options.