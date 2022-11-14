Pac-12 Offensive Coordinator Fired Sunday Night

BERKELEY, CA - NOVEMBER 13: A general view taken from the hill overlooking the California Memorial Stadium during the Oregon Ducks game against the California Golden Bears at on November 13, 2010 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Another Sunday night, another college football coaching change.

According to reports out of California, the Cal Bears have fired two prominent offensive coaches on Sunday evening.

Both offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired by the Pac-12 program.

"Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been fired," Avinash Kunnath reported on Sunday night.

Cal dropped to 3-7 on the season following this weekend's loss to Oregon State.

It'll be interesting to see where the Bears look.

"You have to imagine Cal will look at Sacramento State head coach and former Cal QB great Troy Taylor for the open offensive coordinator position. Troy Taylor has Sacramento State at 10-0 for the first time ever, ranked #2 in the FCS, en route to his third top-10 season up I-80," Kunnath added.

Cal is set to take on Stanford next weekend.