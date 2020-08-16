Pac-12 President Uses 1 Word To Describe The SEC’s Mindset

The Pac-12 isn’t playing college football this fall. The SEC is.

Two major conferences have decided to postpone their fall football season until 2021. The Pac-12 and the Big Ten both made that decision this week.

Three major conferences are still pushing toward a fall season. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are currently scheduled to kick off in September.

Why are the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing, while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are?

One Pac-12 university president said it’s because the SEC’s decisions are not based in “reality.”

F. King Alexander, the president at Oregon State, previously worked in the SEC. He held the president position at LSU. Alexander was asked in an interview with OregonLive.com what the Pac-12 sees that the SEC does not.

“It think, probably, reality,” he said.

Alexander believes conferences like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are taking major risks by planning on playing this fall.

“Logistically and realistically, it’s quite a gamble on their part … a big gamble,” Alexander said. “There are serious consequences if they lose.”

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have all adjusted their schedules for the fall. They will play conference-only schedules and kick off later in September than normal.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12, meanwhile, are planning on kicking off in 2021.

Who will ultimately be proven right?