Pac-12 Officials Will Call The CFP Championship Game

A referee signaling a touchdown during a Florida Gators game.(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups will finally take place. Although the national championship game is still more than two week away, the NCAA has revealed that Pac-12 referees will call the game.

Big Ten and Big 12 referees have officiated recent championship games, but now the Pac-12, which has struggled to make the Playoff in recent years, will get its chance.

As you’d expect, there aren’t many fans pleased with this news. Pac-12 referees have made a number of mistakes this season, including a critical mistake between Washington State and California that resulted in a referee being suspended.

The Pac-12 also received criticism for an inexcusable mistake that cost Ole Miss a chance at sending the game against Cal in overtime.

Since the national championship game will be watched by millions, it’s imperative that Pac-12 officials are sharp on Jan. 13.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports was first to share the news about the officials for the College Football Playoff.

Hopefully, the national title game isn’t negatively affected by the officiating crew.

This year’s national championship game will feature the winner of the LSU-Oklahoma game taking on the winner of the Clemson-Ohio State showdown.

Kickoff for the CFP national championship is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

