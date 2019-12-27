On Saturday, the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups will finally take place. Although the national championship game is still more than two week away, the NCAA has revealed that Pac-12 referees will call the game.

Big Ten and Big 12 referees have officiated recent championship games, but now the Pac-12, which has struggled to make the Playoff in recent years, will get its chance.

As you’d expect, there aren’t many fans pleased with this news. Pac-12 referees have made a number of mistakes this season, including a critical mistake between Washington State and California that resulted in a referee being suspended.

The Pac-12 also received criticism for an inexcusable mistake that cost Ole Miss a chance at sending the game against Cal in overtime.

Since the national championship game will be watched by millions, it’s imperative that Pac-12 officials are sharp on Jan. 13.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports was first to share the news about the officials for the College Football Playoff.

Pac-12 officials will work the CFP championship game. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 27, 2019

Hopefully, the national title game isn’t negatively affected by the officiating crew.

This year’s national championship game will feature the winner of the LSU-Oklahoma game taking on the winner of the Clemson-Ohio State showdown.

Kickoff for the CFP national championship is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

[Dennis Dodd]