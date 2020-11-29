Popular social media personality and former college golfer Paige Spiranac wasn’t a fan of Vanderbilt’s second half kickoff decision on Saturday.

Vanderbilt had women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller kick off to start the second half of Saturday’s game. Instead of choosing to kick the ball deep, Vanderbilt had Fuller squib the ball down the right sideline. The ball stayed in bounds and was recovered close to the 35-yard line.

The kick was a good one and head coach Derek Mason said it was executed well.

“That was designed for her because that’s what she’s used to striking. We tried to go with the most natural kicks in her arsenal. Tried not to overcoach her but let her do and understand what felt comfortable to her and that’s what we went with. I thought she punched it just like she needed to, balls down at the 35-yard line, let’s go,” he said.

What an inspiration 🙌 Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/2hGXmcvBeK — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2020

Spiranac, though, wishes Vanderbilt would have let Fuller kick it deep.

“I’m not saying it wasn’t (a good kick),” she wrote on Twitter. “But no matter how good you are, it’s just not a pretty kick. I’m just seeing her get destroyed by guys right now. I feel bad.”

I’m not saying it wasn’t. But no matter how good you are, it’s just not a pretty kick. I’m just seeing her get destroyed by guys right now. I feel bad — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 28, 2020

Spiranac isn’t wrong there.

However, the squib attempt was a good one and Fuller appears to be well suited to handle any bad criticism coming her way.

“She’s been a trooper. She came right in, she was all about the challenge, I have the utmost respect for her… She could have easily said no, but instead, she prepared all week and did what she was supposed to do. She was as prepared as anyone for this game,” Mason added.