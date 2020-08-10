Paige Spiranac, Former College Golfer, Has Blunt Message For NCAA

Before Paige Spiranac became an internet and social media sensation, she played Division I golf at Arizona and San Diego State.

These days, Spiranac is not shy about sharing her opinion on pretty much anything golf-related. This afternoon, she let her followers know what she thinks about the NCAA.

“I think we can all agree that the NCAA sucks,” Spiranac posted on Twitter.

Her comment comes in the middle of a battle over the 2020 college football season. The NCAA as an organization has no control over whether or not schools or conferences play this fall, and it is looking incredibly likely that at least a couple of the Power 5 leagues will be postponing or canceling their seasons soon.

While the NCAA doesn’t have the ultimate say on this matter, Spiranac isn’t the only person calling out the governing body’s lack of leadership.

Meanwhile, NCAA president Mark Emmert has made it clear that the member institutions are the ones in charge.

When asked who makes the call on the college football season and fall sports, Mark Emmert said last week: “It’s actually going to have to be each institution,” Emmert said. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 10, 2020

Now would be a great time for college football to have a czar or ultimate leader of some sort though.