Paige Spiranac Reacts To Deion Sanders' Controversial Speech

Deion Sanders didn't mince words when addressing his new team.

Speaking to Colorado's players for the first time, Sanders told players he's "bringing my luggage with me." The Colorado head coach encouraged Buffaloes players to enter the transfer portal.

While those comments didn't sit well with everyone, Paige Spiranac appreciated Coach Prime's candor as a former college athlete who experienced a coaching change.

"Honestly, I love the transparency," Spiranac said. "I was a D-I athlete. After I signed my NLI, they switched head coaches, and in that moment I should have transferred immediately."

Spiranac golfed at Arizona as a first-year student before transferring to San Diego State. She seems to not have fond memories of her one year with the Wildcats.

The PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador added that new coaches enter with a "certain type" of athlete they like and recruit. Anybody who doesn't fit that prototype can fall by the wayside, so Spiranac didn't mind Sanders warning the players.

However, she didn't like Sanders naming his son, Shedeur Sanders, the new starting quarterback during his introductory press conference. The younger Sanders played for his dad at Jackson State.

Sanders could tap heavily into the transfer portal and recruit Jackson State players outside his family to Colorado. The 2023 roster may thus look far different than the team that finished the season 1-11.

It was a harsh message to give players on the first day, but it could either motivate them to earn a spot or save both parties trouble by transferring.