Pat Fitzgerald has led his Northwestern team to a strong 2-0 start this season. After going down 17-0 on the road in the first quarter against Iowa last week, the Wildcats fought back to claim a closely-contested 21-20 victory.

Coming off their hot start, Northwestern is now getting set to take on Nebraska in their third game of the season on Saturday. Because of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 outbreak, the Cornhuskers’ scheduled Week 2 matchup with the Badgers was canceled. The Huskers haven’t played since their opening week blowout loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

Even so, the 15-year Northwestern coach had some high praise for 0-1 Nebraska.

“You can see their talent now that they’ve recruited,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s as good as anybody we’ll play all year.”

This is certainly a bold statement from a coach who’s set to take on No. 10 Wisconsin later this season, but he may just be on to something.

In Nebraska’s third year under head coach Scott Frost, the program has certainly taken a positive leap in the recruiting department. According to 247 Sports, the Cornhuskers have landed the No. 4 ranked Big Ten recruiting class in all three of Frost’s years as coach. As of right now, Nebraska is still locked in the No. 4 position for next year as well.

The Cornhuskers will try to put this talent to use on Saturday as the take the field again for the first time in two weeks, while the Wildcats will attempt to keep their hot streak alive and continue one of their best starts in recent years.