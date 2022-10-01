Look: Pat McAfee Predicting A Massive Upset On Saturday

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Pat McAfee isn't afraid to make some bold picks. He made that very clear during this Saturday's edition of College GameDay.

McAfee is picking Iowa to defeat No. 4 Michigan this afternoon. That game will be played at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has really struggled to move the chains this season, averaging just 232.5 total yards per game. That being said, McAfee believes the Hawkeyes will win because of their defense and special teams.

"Give me Iowa, all right? Give me Iowa in an upset at home with that special teams and defense," McAfee said. "J.J. McCarthy is facing something he hasn't seen yet."

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be put to the test this afternoon. He's coming into this game with 693 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker Christian Wilkins all expect Michigan to defeat Iowa.

This Saturday's game between Michigan and Iowa will be televised on FOX.