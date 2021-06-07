Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is starting to match his off-field hype with impressive on-field play.

Arch, a five-star recruit in the 2023 cycle, attended Clemson’s football camp this weekend. He turned heads when he completed a perfect 50-yard bomb to Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of Tigers QB D.J. Uiagalelei and one of the top-ranked recruits in his class.

Arch Manning connects with Matayo Uiagalelei at Clemson’s camp. Both are ranked as Top 15 players in the class of 2023. 🎥 Via: @thekjhenry / IG pic.twitter.com/oh5cCyaKqK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2021

Arch is already one of the most talked about recruits in the history of high-school prospects. If he keeps making throws like in the video above, he’s going to end up being one of the most popular college football players of all-time. It’s safe to say Pat McAfee is excited about what he’s seen from the future star.

“Videos have surfaced of Arch Manning slinging the rock in one of the swaggiest ways possible at Clemson’s camp,” McAfee said during his show on Monday. “Ball spin, ball fake, 50-yard, pinpoint accuracy, (touchdown) in the back of the end-zone. … His form is just immaculate.”

Where will Arch Manning end up? Pat McAfee addressed the question during his Monday show.

Take a look.

The next Manning in line to be an incredible QB had a video circulating the internet this weekend.. Arch Manning is SLINGING THE ROCK #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/fBgdEinJVx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 7, 2021

Arch Manning may end up being the most polished quarterback recruit of all-time. The school that lands the talented prospect is in for a treat.

So which schools are in the mix to land the rising quarterback star? Clemson just offered him a scholarship. Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also potential landing spots.