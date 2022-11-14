Pat McAfee Reacts To West Virginia Firing Its Athletic Director

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

West Virginia parted ways with longtime athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the program appointed Rob Alsop, the vice president for strategic initiatives, as the interim AD while searching for a long-term replacement. The move comes amid budgeting troubles and the football team going 4-6.

A famous alum, Pat McAfee, commented on his alma mater's move.

"I don't have a relationship with anybody in WVU Athletics currently so take this as you may… but as somebody who has followed along from afar.. this feels like a VERY SOLID move for the program [sic]," McAfee wrote.

"Excited to see if WVU can regain some notoriety nationally.. GREAT place."

The Mountaineers went 42-9 with four bowl wins during McAfee's four years with the school from 2005 to 2008. However, they're 21-24 since Neal Brown took over as head coach in 2019.

Lyon had served as the school's AD since 2015. President Gordon Gee said he hopes to hire a replacement in three to four weeks.

"I deeply appreciate Shane's leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well," Gee said. "But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program."