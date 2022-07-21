Pat Narduzzi Reacts To Ex-Pitt Star's Transfer To USC

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers talks with referees in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game at Heinz Field on November 7, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Pat Narduzzi will prepare for the 2022 season without one of last year's brightest stars.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred to USC after tallying 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. When speaking to reporters Thursday during the ACC Kickoff, Narduzzi let out some bitterness over losing a top talent.

Per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the Pitt head coach called Addison a "great kid" and "great player." Then he followed with some less flattering remarks.

"We helped him win a Biletnikoff and be the player he is," Narduzzi said. "He had one of the best quarterbacks in the country throwing the ball every day. I think sometimes people forget how they got where they are."

In May, via ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, Addison described his decision to transfer as a "gut move." Despite getting recognized as college football's top wide receiver last year, the junior believes he still has room for improvement under head coach Lincoln Riley.

"I was looking for a great coach and a good football opportunity," Addison said. "I'm still figuring myself out and what I want to do and I feel like I have a great opportunity to do that where I'm at now."

Addison flourished alongside Kenny Pickett last season, but the quarterback is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wideout will now catch passes from Caleb Williams, who transferred to USC from Oklahoma.

Narduzzi added that he still has a "ton of respect" for Addison and is ready to "move on" to his current team. Pittsburgh will open the season Sept. 1 in the return of the "Backyard Brawl" rivalry matchup against West Virginia.