Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech Hall Of Fame News

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes received some good news this Saturday. Texas Tech has announced Mahomes will be inducted into its Hall of Fame and is the newest member of the Ring of Honor.

"Dear @PatrickMahomes, You’ve won almost every award in this game. We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever," Texas Tech announced.

A big accomplishment in Mahomes' career. He reacted to the news on Twitter this Saturday night.

"Wow man… can’t even explain how appreciative I am. Texas Tech has done so much to make me who I am today. I’m honored to be apart of this great University for life! @TexasTech," said Mahomes.

A big honor for Patrick Mahomes and significant moment in Texas Tech football history.

Mahomes begins the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.