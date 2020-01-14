Patrick Mahomes Upset With National Championship Game Penalty

During the Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State, there was a targeting call that went in the Tigers’ favor. Well, it appears the tables have turned in the national championship game.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was ejected for targeting, as he lowered his helmet when tackling LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Skalski didn’t try to injure Jefferson on the play, but by rule it did fit the description of targeting.

As you’d expect, the officials’ decision to eject Skalski from the game didn’t sit well with the fans in attendance and those watching from home.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it clear that he was not in favor of penalizing Skalski.

Mahomes went on Twitter to say “please do not call this targeting.”

Please do not call this targeting — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 14, 2020

Unfortunately for the reigning NFL MVP, the referees didn’t agree with him.

It’ll be interesting to see how Clemson’s defense plays now that Skalski is out for the remainder of the game.

Clemson is currently trailing by double digits to LSU in large part because of the heroics of Joe Burrow. He’s having a great performance in the final game of his collegiate career.

The national championship game is available on ESPN.