Paul Finebaum Already Eliminated 1 Team From Playoff Contention

Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.

"Quite frankly, it sounds great that they could lose by six [to Ohio State] and then beat Southern Cal and beat Clemson, but that's not going to happen," Finebaum said on Get Up this morning. "We are spending a lot of good oxygen here on a lost cause. Notre Dame is not going to be in the playoff."



Finebaum is probably right here. Ohio State, USC and Clemson are Notre Dame's three toughest games this season, with matchups against BYU, UNC and Boston College also potentially causing trouble.

Odds are, the Irish are looking at a nine or 10-win season in Marcus Freeman's debut, and that's not a bad thing at all. However, if ND can shock the world and win in Columbus this weekend, all bets are off.

Notre Dame and Ohio State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night on AC.