Paul Finebaum Appears To Hate 1 Major Fan Base The Most

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One major college football fan base appears to get on Paul Finebaum's nerves the most.

Earlier this year, Finebaum took issue with Clemson's fan base, calling the Tigers the most "insecure, paranoid" fan base in college football.

“There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday), the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in America is Clemson. The Clemsonites take it to a whole new level. It’s one thing if you’ve never won a national championship. ... But these guys have won two in recent years and they are just so desperate for attention. They are so desperate for adulation. They are so desperate to be loved," Finebaum said.

Of course, this is not the first time Finebaum has ripped Clemson's fan base.

Five years ago, he said something similar.

“Since when did Clemson become the it school in the universe?” he asked. “I’ve never heard a more intoxicated fan base in my life.”

Clemson had a down year in 2021, but perhaps the Tigers will bounce back in 2022 - and perhaps annoy Paul Finebaum in the process.