Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin is currently thriving at Ole Miss, but Paul Finebaum believes the talented coach could leave for Auburn.

Many insiders expect Auburn to fire Bryan Harsin once this season is over. He has a 9-11 record since joining the program in 2021.

Kiffin has not commented on his future at Ole Miss. The Rebels are undefeated heading into Week 8.

Nonetheless, Finebaum said on the "Saturday Down South" podcast that he can see Kiffin coaching at Auburn.

"Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."

Kiffin has done an excellent job of building Ole Miss into a top 25 program again. After going 5-5 in his first season, he led the Rebels to a 10-3 season in 2021.

At this rate, Ole Miss is on track to finish this season with double-digit wins yet again.

Leaving behind Ole Miss for an Auburn program that needs a lot of work would be risky. However, Finebaum is making it sounds like we shouldn't rule out that possibility.