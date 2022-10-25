Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15.

However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff.

Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked ahead to a colossal showdown between Tennessee and Georgia on Nov. 5.

"The game that will define Tennessee is a week from Saturday,” Finebaum said. "They go to Athens. It will be the biggest game of the year in college football so far. Likely will be a (No. 1) vs. (No. 3) matchup. There’s a path into the Playoff equation with that coming out next week. They could conceivably hang around without winning, but it’s unlikely."

Finebaum asserted that Tennessee is "now the hunted" instead of an overlooked underdog. He then praised an offense led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

"They're not elite on defense, but nobody can match them offensively," Finebaum said.

Tennesee vaulted to No. 3 after knocking off the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. If the Volunteers run the table with a victory over the defending national champions, they're almost guaranteed a CFP spot, perhaps as the nation's top-ranked school.

While Finebaum is already thinking of his alma mater's monumental game at Georgia, Tennessee can't skip ahead yet. The Vols must first handle No. 19 Kentucky this Saturday night.