Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC.

Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.

The tipping point here will be Notre Dame, though. If the Fighting Irish join the Big Ten, the SEC is going to probably make a run after top ACC schools.

“The ACC has no chance of competing with the Big Ten or SEC without Notre Dame,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. "I think Clemson wants out of the ACC badly and so does Florida State ... this is all predicated on Notre Dame, by the way. I think things are going to happen. There's way too much activity going on. I think the chips are going to fall all over the place here."

This will all rest on Notre Dame, though.

The entire college football world is awaiting ND's decision. Until then, schools are going to remain in limbo.

“If Notre Dame makes a move, it is going to tip this ant hill over,” Finebaum said Tuesday on Mac Attack via WFNZ radio in Charlotte, North Carolina. “And right now, Notre Dame is trying to figure it out. They’re in Vegas with pots of money on three or four different tables. The pot of money to stay an independent is obvious — it’s not great, by the way. They can make a lot of money with NBC and have their ridiculous and cozy relationship with the ACC. They can join the ACC, or they have two other choices. And this is when you go into the private rooms at the Bellagio, and not out there with scum like us. This is the SEC or the Big Ten — should they choose either one of them, they’re hitting the lottery. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime, it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It’s my opinion the Big Ten and the SEC wants Notre Dame badly. When Notre Dame makes a decision, everything else happens.”

Is the ACC really in danger?