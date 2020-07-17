Paul Finebaum Blasts NCAA President Over Latest Statement

It’s no secret Paul Finebaum isn’t a fan of NCAA president Mark Emmert. The popular college football analyst blasted Emmert during an interview on Friday.

The NCAA president has been relatively absent during a time in which college athletic programs need him now more than ever. The lack of leadership within college football is strikingly apparent in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Emmert has little influence over the sport and the upcoming season, his voice could still play a major role in the decisions conference commissioners will soon be making.

Emmert broke his silence earlier this week, releasing a vague statement. The NCAA president noted the current data on the COVID-19 pandemic “points in the wrong direction.” Paul Finebaum is tired of Emmert and his lack of leadership.

The ESPN college football analyst blasted the NCAA president during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Friday.

“He is a complete, abject failure at leadership,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “He’s been derelict in his duty, and quite frankly, I think he should be fired. We might wait to this storm passes to get rid of him, but he has no use whatsoever except taking up the airwaves with idiotic, inane and unimportant statements.”

Paul Finebaum makes an excellent point here. What are Mark Emmert’s actual responsibilities? As far as we know, he doesn’t have any actual power when it comes to college football.

A college football commissioner could do wonders for the sport. Any semblance of leadership would prove critical in a time like this.

For now, conference commissioners are on their own, left to make decisions for their respective conferences on the upcoming season.