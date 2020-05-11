Paul Finebaum Blasts NCAA President’s College Football Comments

NCAA President Mark Emmert upset a lot of people by stating this past week that college football games are unlikely to be played if schools aren’t letting students on campus for classes first. Suffice it to say, Paul Finebaum was not amused.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum argued that Emmert has no authority to say that. He declared that Emmert has “no more authority or influence… than Bozo the Clown.”

Finebaum pointed out that the conversation has long-since moved from “no students on campus, no fans in the stands, no football” to “a modification” of that idea that meets somewhere in the middle. Ultimately, Finebaum feels that the commissioners of the Power Five conferences won’t care what Emmert says.

“Mark Emmert has no more authority or influence over college football than Bozo the Clown,” Finebaum said, per Saturday Tradition. “He is an innocent bystander in all of this and I think that’s why he put out a statement. This wasn’t an interview. He put it out himself because he was listening to all of the things that Laura just got through talking about. We moved, three weeks ago, from no students on campus, no fans in the stands, no football, to a modification of that. Emmert had to be heard, so he was, and he was not heard very loudly, because the five Power Five commissioners don’t give a rip.”

In Division I, NCAA President Mark Emmert said, "all of the commissioners and every president that I've talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus." https://t.co/9dbgN2J160 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 9, 2020

The issue of what circumstances to restart college football has been one of the most vigorous sports debates. But Finebaum is right – the NCAA doesn’t really have any authority over college football. The NCAA isn’t associated with the College Football Playoff and individual conferences can make their own decisions for the season if they want to.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament as well as all spring sports. With only a couple of months before the season is supposed to start, there’s very little that’s concrete.

It will be interesting to see what decisions the NCAA makes closer to the start of the season.

Who do you agree with: Paul Finebaum or NCAA President Mark Emmert?