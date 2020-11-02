Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Michigan’s Athletic Director

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum hasn’t hesitated to criticize Jim Harbaugh over the years and he’s certainly not going to stop now.

Michigan was upset by Michigan State on Saturday, as the Wolverines dropped to 1-1 on the season. Harbaugh is now 1-6 at home against his rivals, Ohio State and Michigan State, since getting the job in Ann Arbor.

Finebaum appeared on WJOX on Monday morning to discuss what’s going on with Harbaugh and the Wolverines’ program. He did not hold back.

“I read somewhere this might be the worst loss in Jim Harbaugh’s career at Michigan, and I’m thinking, ‘How many times have I read that?’” Finebaum said on 94.5 JOX RoundTable in Birmingham this morning.

Finebaum added that Harbaugh will just never be elite. He thinks it’s time for Michigan to consider a way out.

“I think the AD up at Michigan [Warde Manuel] should sit down with Jim Harbaugh this week and say, ‘You know what, let’s find a nice way of getting you out of here.’ Because he is never going to be elite,” Finebaum added. “How many times do we have to say that? This program isn’t going anywhere but sideways.”

Harbaugh has been defended by Michigan fans over the years, but that seems to be changing now. Many called for Harbaugh to be fired following Saturday’s loss.

