Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement

After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss.

ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl.

"I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game," Kiffin said. "I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."

Discussing the ordeal with ESPN's Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum called Kiffin's statement "ridiculous."

"He did not announce that he was staying at Ole Miss before the game because he thought it might adversely affect his team. I don't understand what that means," Finebaum said. "It seems like if you're about to play the biggest game of the year, and you say, 'Guys, I've been offered a job, but I'm staying here, bam!'"

Barrie then pantomimed a locker room roaring into cheers

"I mean, that's total BS," Finebaum continued. "I mean, only Lane Kiffin could not only say that, but until this conversation, get away with it, because I know people will go like, 'Oh yeah, well you're right, Lane.'"

Finebaum called Kiffin "the Miley Cyrus of college football" in 2013, but his feelings seem to change when labeling him "incredibly underrated" earlier this year. Meanwhile, Kiffin didn't like Finebaum calling Nick Saban's dynasty over right before Alabama played Ole Miss.

The outspoken Kiffin might have something to say about Finebaum's criticism, but maybe he knows there were other reasons for the timing of his extension announcement.