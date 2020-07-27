Paul Finebaum Has Changed His Mind On The College Football Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is changing his tune on the upcoming season.

Finebaum has been pretty pessimistic about the college football season in recent weeks. The longtime analyst had previously said that the “best case” scenario for the college football season is that it would likely be delayed.

Now, the ESPN analyst believes the season will be played until the sport is told it can’t, essentially.

“I think the decision is, we’ll keep playing until we’re told we can’t,” Finebaum said on WJOX, per 247Sports. “Right now, now one has said that. Quite frankly, I think the season would start today if it had to. After all this teeth-mashing and everything that has been said, I haven’t heard much from anyone to indicate that they’re not planning on playing.

“To call the season off now, I don’t think, is really very brilliant. Because you don’t know what the world looks like in six weeks. I think they all have to gamble that it gets better. And if it doesn’t, they’ll deal with it.”

While sports like the NBA and MLS have had success in their bubble environments, baseball might have hit a snag. The MLB is not playing in a bubble environment and one of its teams now has a major outbreak.

College football cannot be played in a bubble environment, so it will be interesting to see how the sport pushes forward.