Paul Finebaum Reacts To Rumored College Football Season Idea

There are several people who think pushing the 2020 college football season back to next spring is a viable solution during the coronavirus pandemic. Paul Finebam is not one of those people.

In an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter today, Finebaum addressed a myriad of topics relating to college football. One of them was the possibility of pushing this season back to spring 2021.

The longtime radio host doesn’t think that’s feasible, citing potential conflicts with college basketball season and logistical headaches for administrators and TV executives.

“I don’t think it’s viable at all,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “First of all, it conflicts directly with the college basketball season and will create a nightmare for commissioners and television executives. I think it’s more realistic that the season will start sometime this fall as there’s talk about maybe a little later than early September.”

Of course, while Finebaum isn’t a fan of this particular scheduling change, there are others who think it could be pulled off. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Chris Fowler said starting the season in February and playing throughout the spring is an option that is “gaining momentum” in college football circles.

An outright cancellation of the 2020 college football season would be disastrous for schools, conferences and television networks.

The problem is threading the needle with the right solution in the midst of this ongoing crisis.