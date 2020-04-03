Paul Finebaum: Criticism Of Kirk Herbstreit Is “Absolutely Ridiculous”

Kirk Herbstreit is under heavy criticism due to his recent comments surrounding the current global pandemic. But Paul Finebaum has come to Herbstreit’s defense.

The ESPN College GameDay contributor recently commented he’d be “shocked” if the 2020 college football season started on time. Herbstreit was simply offering his light-hearted opinion in the midst of so much uncertainty.

But given the sensitivity surrounding the heated topic, many – including Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz – have fired back at Herbstreit. The popular college football analyst’s lack of credibility within the health field is one of the major reasons for the heated reaction.

But Finebaum thinks the criticism of Herbstreit is “absolutely ridiculous” and the harsh response is unwarranted:

“It’s absolutely ridiculous what has happened to Kirk Herbstreit,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “He gave an honest, heart-felt opinion, and that’s all it was. . . . Kirk Herbstreit is the face of college football. . . . It just shows you how narrow-minded we are about important issues.”

Finebaum’s got a point. There’s no reason to get worked up over an opinion posted on social media.

But of course, there’s two sides to every story. Several college football coaches, like Kelly and Drinkwitz, think it’s dangerous for Herbstreit to make bold predictions about the upcoming season without credible medical information.

Either way, all the reactions and responses to Herbstreit’s comments are unnecessary.