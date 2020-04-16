The Spun

Paul Finebaum Crushes Idea Of College Football Without Fans

An extreme closeup of ESPN's Paul Finebaum from 2019.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

We’ve seen reports about college football being played in the spring. There has also been talk about the season just being canceled entirely. While there’s no definitive answer as to what will happen, the debate surrounding the 2020 campaign has been relentless.

On Thursday morning, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum shared his take on the upcoming season and how it would look if fans weren’t allowed to be in attendance.

Finebaum doesn’t just disagree with the idea of college football without fans, he believes it would be a major setback for the sport.

“I think it would be the end of college football as we know it. I don’t think it will happen, but if it does, it would further shatter this myth of intercollegiate athletics being amateur,” Finebaum said. “From what I hear, I do not believe college presidents and commissioners would go for this.”

Finebaum isn’t a stranger to letting his voice be heard on the most intriguing subjects.

Obviously fas make sporting events a true spectacle, but it’s possible sports may have to be played without fans for an extended period of time.

The next few months will be very interesting as the NCAA has to eventually make a decision on how to handle fall sports.

