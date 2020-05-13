On Wednesday morning, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum sounded skeptical about the start of the 2020 season.

Finebaum made an appearance on Get Up this morning to discuss this upcoming campaign. During the show, the SEC pundit expressed some skepticism that the 2020 season will start on time.

In fact, Finebaum went as far as to say he doesn’t think the season will start on time. His skepticism comes after the California State system said students won’t return to campus in the fall.

Finebaum took that as a “dangerous sign” for the 2020 college football season. He said the odds of starting the season on time are “very, very slim.”

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“That is very, very dangerous sign Greenie and I think one thing that if I could go back for just a second to what Greg Sankey said yesterday, he said now we’re looking towards July or mid-July. Two months ago, when this conversation started we, we’re looking at right now. “So, based on what the [California] governor has done out there what the Chancellor’s donor the Cal State system, I don’t think we’re going to start on time, Greenie. I think the odds of starting September 5 are very very slim. That gives me the Pac-12 schools, a little more time, but they are going to be running out of time in mid-summer.”

College football fans won’t be happy with Finebaum’s comments. However, it’s a reality fans might face sooner rather than later.

The first game of the season is scheduled for August 29. Will the 2020 season start on time?