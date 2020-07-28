Paul Finebaum Expects Many College Football Players To Skip Season

The 2020 college football season sits just over a month away and there are still several major questions about the upcoming campaign.

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced conference-only schedules for the season. Other lower-tier conferences across college football have outright canceled their entire seasons.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum expects other major news before the season starts. Over the past few days, NFL players have started opting out of the 2020 season.

Finebaum thinks collegiate players will see their example and follow suit. Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I think it’s very tenuous and I think what [ESPN analyst] Dan [Orlovsky] said there is really critical, these young college players are watching to see what the NFL is doing,” Finebaum said on the show. “And as you have reported already today, major players are starting to say, ‘We’re not going through with this.’ And I fully expect, little by little, college football players to start saying the same thing because they are not being treated fairly.”

Several New England Patriots players like linebacker Dont’a Hightower announced they won’t play this season. Other notable players like Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin chose to do the same.

Obviously Finebaum thinks that could cause a ripple effect throughout college football.

Will any notable players decide not to take the field in 2020?