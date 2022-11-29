Paul Finebaum Explains His Ohio State vs. Alabama Ranking

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The most intriguing subplot of Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings reveal could unfold outside the top-four spots.

Ohio State or Alabama will likely garner the No. 5 position. While neither team will play for a conference title, one could gain a coveted playoff spot if TCU or USC loses this weekend.

During Tuesday's appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Paul Finebaum said Ohio State should rank above Alabama despite the Buckeyes' ugly home loss to Michigan.

"I would clearly go in favor of Ohio State," Finebaum said (h/t 247Sports). "I don't like it. I think they completely collapsed in the fourth quarter and it was embarrassing, but they clearly get the advantage over Alabama."

He argued that one could justify placing the Crimson Tide even lower than No. 6. Alabama is 10-2 with a loss to Tennessee, who ended the season with the same record and a head-to-head win over Nick Saban's team. The Volunteers also lost to top-ranked Georgia, which Alabama avoided.

"Clearly Alabama has a better strength of schedule, but I can't put somebody in because they have good losses," Finebaum said. "One thing you have to remember about Alabama — why are we even talking about them vs. Tennessee? Tennessee beat Alabama and beat LSU. Remember, Alabama lost to LSU three weeks after losing to Tennessee."

Heather Dinich predicted an "absolute uproar" if Alabama draws the No. 5 spot. She pointed to a close win over Texas, which played most of the game without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Ohio State's superior strength of record.

The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll each slotted Ohio State ahead of Alabama, so the CFP committee will likely concur. ESPN will disclose the updated rankings Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.