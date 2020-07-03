Paul Finebaum Guesses Percentage On Whether CFB Season Is Played

As each day passes by it seems like the odds that college football takes place this fall decrease. With an abundance of states seeing increases in coronavirus cases and multiple programs shutting down voluntary workouts due to outbreaks within their locker room, the 2020 season is in limbo.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on Get Up this Friday morning to discuss the 2020 season. One thing about Finebaum is that he’s never afraid to express his true feelings on a subject, even if that means it might upset college football fans.

Finebaum would obviously love to see a college football season this fall, but he believes the sport is in peril at this moment. In fact, he thinks there is a less than 50-percent chance the 2020 season happens.

“It’s below 50 percent right now,” Finebaum said. “That’s a realistic number. It can change, but I don’t see it going up. I think the spikes around the country are scaring administrators, and when I say administrators I mean athletic directors and presidents.”

"It's below 50% right now [on whether a college football season is played]. … College football is in peril right now." —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/js3XhmaPSL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2020

Finebaum mentioned USC’s decision to have most undergraduate classes remain online for the fall semester. He believes the Ivy League could decide to “table the fall” as well.

There was growing optimism that college football would happen back in May, but all that momentum withered away over the past month.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has called a spring season “doable,” so perhaps college football could hold off until then.

We’ll see if the NCAA allows fall sports to start on time, or postpone them to a later date.