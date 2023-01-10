Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama.

Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation unsurprisingly turned to Nick Saban.

Finebaum said the Crimson Tide have "slipped" recently. When receiving push-back from Smith and Keyshawn Johnson about the Crimson Tide's decline, he asked a question that raised some eyebrows.

"How has [Saban] done without Kirby Smart as his defensive coordinator?"

Saban and Smart won four national championships together from 2008 to 2015. However, Alabama has accrued three more titles since Smart became Georgia's head coach.

The SEC juggernaut missed the College Football Playoff for just the second time after suffering close losses to Tennessee and LSU. Finebaum later clarified his point

"In no way am I writing Nick Saban off," Finebaum said. "I'm simply saying we're seeing a changing of a guard, and that matters. The fact that we're even talking about someone possibly being better today than Nick Saban is a major paradigm shift."

Saban has achieved plenty with and without Smart, who is now forging his own path as a spectacular head coach. Alabama nad Georgia may spend the next few years competition for college football supremacy.

For now, Smart's Bulldogs occupy the throne.