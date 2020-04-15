Paul Finebaum Has A “Prohibitive Favorite” To Win 2020 Heisman Trophy

It may be a while before a player has as dominant of a year as Joe Burrow had in 2019 en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. But ESPN SEC analyst Paul Finebaum believes that there is a clear favorite to win the prestigious award in 2020.

In a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Finebaum was asked to pick between Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State QB Justin Fields as a Heisman favorite. Finebaum not only picked Lawrence to edge out Fields, he believes that Lawrence is the “prohibitive favorite” to win.

“You have asked me some tough questions in our experience together, that’s the easiest, it is Trevor Lawrence…” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “Maybe being out of the betting business for a month, they’ve lost their edge. Trevor Lawrence is going to be the odds on favorite in my book and he was the favorite last year and Joe Burrow came out of nowhere. Trevor Lawrence is, I think should be the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.”

Finebaum is far from the only one who holds that view though. Most sportsbooks already have Lawrence either as the betting favorite or in a dead-heat with Fields.

Since taking over the starting job early in his freshman season, Lawrence has led Clemson to back-to-back ACC titles. His only career loss came earlier this year in the national title game against LSU.

Over 30 career games, Lawrence has 66 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He is completing over 65-percent of his passes and is averaging over 8.0 yards per attempt.

Lawrence is already predicted to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – Heisman or not.

Do you agree that Lawrence should be favored to win the Heisman next season?