Paul Finebaum Has A Surprising Addition To His Top 5

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his personal top four rankings. The longtime SEC personality has a surprising addition.

Finebaum revealed his new top four following Week 12 of the 2020 college football season on Saturday.

Week 12 was an eventful one, highlighted by Ohio State’s win over Indiana, Northwestern’s win over Wisconsin and Oklahoma’s dominance of Oklahoma State.

“Number four we start with Clemson and it’s hard to believe they’re four, but they lost and they didn’t play yesterday,” Finebaum said on ESPN. “But they have a path back, of course being the ACC championship rematch with Notre Dame. At number three, they had a rough outing yesterday, the Ohio State Buckeyes. They still won but they played their best competition of the year. Justin Fields struggled but the Buckeyes are sitting there at three behind Notre Dame. We’ll see them after Thanksgiving against North Carolina. The Irish are itching for a chance to get back to the College Football Playoff.

“At number one, there really isn’t any dispute anymore, Alabama is clearly the number one team in the country. They demolished Kentucky yesterday and they have Auburn this week in the famous Iron Bowl. The final team, America’s sweetheart, how can you not love Northwestern? Pat Fitzgerald is a phenomenal coach and everyone’s crazy after that big win yesterday over Wisconsin.”

Yes, that’s Northwestern making its way into Paul Finebaum’s top five after Week 12.

Who would have predicted that before the start of the season?