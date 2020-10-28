The biggest story in college football right now revolves around a game that will not be played this weekend. On Wednesday, news broke that Nebraska and Wisconsin will not square off this Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Multiple members on Wisconsin’s football team have tested positive, including head coach Paul Chryst and quarterback Graham Mertz.

It’s fair to wonder when we’ll see the Badgers back on the field. Although it’s tough to blame anyone in particular right now since we’re in the middle of a pandemic, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum had some harsh words for how the Big Ten has handled this situation during Wednesday’s edition of First Take.

“This is what the Big Ten wanted,” Finebaum said. “The Big Ten, remember, on August 11 said, ‘we’re done. We’re not playing football this year.’ And then they were forced back into it because they looked around and they saw Notre Dame playing and they saw everyone else playing, they saw it being successful. The presidents of the Big Ten decided, ‘okay, if you coaches want to come back – and we heard from Ryan Day and Scott Frost – we’re going to put some serious teeth into the protocol.’ You have an immunologist and an epidemiologist who are presidents in the Big Ten. And they put, what I think is, a ridiculous 21-day protocol.”

Finebaum doesn’t understand why the Big Ten requires players to sit out 21 days when the SEC and other conferences are going by a 10-14 day period.

“Everyone else in sports, it’s either 10-14 days. That’s the CDC guideline. They offered 21. So you’re playing an eight-game season, plus one at the end of the season with the championship game, and there are no bye weeks.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Big Ten makes any changes to its 21-day protocol period at any point this season.

As of now, all other games in the Big Ten will go on as scheduled this weekend.