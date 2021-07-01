Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On The NCAA

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back this Thursday afternoon when discussing the current state of the NCAA.

Although he didn’t share his stance on college athletes getting paid, Finebaum did address how the NCAA has handled this entire situation regarding the name, image and likeness era. He believes the NCAA has made itself worthless.

“Today is the most significant day in the history of the NCAA and that’s not an understatement,” Finebaum said on ‘Keyshawn, J-Will and Zubin.’ “Because of what is crumbling today, the model of the NCAA is coming down and you can never put it back up again. The fact that the NCAA is really worthless after today is also a very significant moment. This day has been coming for a very long time — and everyone seems prepared.

“The athletes seem prepared. We in the media have been covering as competitively and aggressively as we can. The only people who don’t seem to have a clue on July 1, 2021 are the people who are in charge of this and that’s the NCAA. They waited until yesterday to finally put this into motion and the one thing they wanted to avoid was chaos on July 1 and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Finebaum thinks a lot of the blame for this “chaos” should be placed on NCAA president Mark Emmert.

“Mark Emmert is going to go down in the history books as one of the most ineffective leaders of any organization any time, any place in this country and that’s covering a good bit of ground as we’re heading toward the nation’s birthday on Sunday. He has offered nothing and will offer nothing.”

Finebaum called the Power Five commissioners the “people who really run college athletics.” He believes they’ll make the major decisions for the NCAA for years to come.

This topic will not be going away anytime soon, especially since this is the first week student-athletes can officially sign sponsorship deals.